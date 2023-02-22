Woman kills husband with help from lover and friends, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman, her lover and two of his friends were arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and staging it as a suicide in Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district on Sunday.

The deceased A Yuvaraj (29) was working in a car accessories manufacturing unit in Mannurpettai. He married his relative, Gayathri (27), five years ago. On Monday, Gayathri informed Yuvaraj’s father that he had died by suicide. Alleging foul play, Yuvaraj’s father Arumugam complained to R K Pettai police.

During the investigation, led by inspector Annadurai, police found injury marks. “We interrogated Gayathri and she confessed that she and her boyfriend Srinivasan (30), strangulated her husband,” said the police.

On Sunday night Srinivasan and his friends Manikandan (28) and Hemanathan (22) were waiting for Yuvaraj to come home. “As soon as he arrived, Srinivasan pushed Yuvaraj to the bed and the others pinned him down. Gayathri and Srinivasan then suffocated Yuvaraj with a pillow,” said the police.

The three men later tied a knot around Yuaraj’s neck and staged it as a suicide. Gayathri and Srinivasan studied nursing together in Chennai. Gayathri married Yuvaraj and about three years ago Srinivasan joined a private hospital in Tiruttani where Gayathri was working as a nurse.

“Yuvaraj, who came to know about their relationship, confronted them, after which they planned to eliminate him,” said the police officer. While Gayathri, Manikandan and Hemanathan were arrested on Monday night, Srinivasan was picked up from a hideout in Washermenpet.

