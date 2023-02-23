Home Cities Chennai

Couple dies by suicide after killing 4-year-old son

A 34-year-old man and his wife died by suicide after killing their four-year-old son near Walajabad on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd February 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 34-year-old man and his wife died by suicide after killing their four-year-old son near Walajabad on Tuesday.

According to Mappedu police, the man was identified as Kalaiarasan of Ayyampettai in Kancheepuram district and his wife Nithya (30). Kalaiarasan was a daily wage labourer. The couple had a four-year-old son named Yamanath. The police said a month ago, the family shifted to Vasinampatti village, near Nithya’s father’s house.

The police said Kalaiarasan often did not go to work. This led to quarrels with his father-in-law. On Wednesday morning, Kalaiarasan’s house remained shut. Suspecting something was wrong, the neighbours looked in through a window and found all three lying unconscious.

Preliminary investigation revealed Yamanath had died before his parents. 

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

