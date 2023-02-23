Home Cities Chennai

Man falls into open manhole in Madipakkam, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 74-year-old man died after he allegedly slipped and fell into a manhole, which was left open for the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) work in Madipakkam on Tuesday evening. Work is underway to build an elevated corridor. Madipakkam is part of corridor-5 and it will connect Madhavaram Milk Colony to Sholinganallur.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Narayanan of Ullagaram, was walking along the Madipakkam Koot Road when he slipped and fell inside. The police said he had come to a nearby tea shop. Two women, who were outside their houses nearby, saw the man falling into the manhole and informed the others.

The owners of nearby shops rushed in and pulled him out. Police sources said Narayanan sustained severe head injuries due to protruding iron rods. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital and was later shifted to Chromepet Government Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. His body was sent for a postmortem.

Madipakkam police registered a case under section 174 (unnatural death) of the CrPC and an investigation is on. The police said eyewitnesses claimed there were no barricades around the open manhole. According to sources, only after the accident, nearly four manholes on the stretch were barricaded.

According to a senior police officer, CMRL will carry out an internal investigation and take appropriate action if the contractor is at fault.

