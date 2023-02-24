Broker held for cheating house owners and tenants  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Selaiyur police have arrested a house broker and remanded him in judicial custody on Tuesday for allegedly swindling several lakhs of rupees by duping house owners.

According to police, Thangaraj would get house details from the owners and post them online. Police said the accused would then lease the house to tenants but instead of paying the lease amount to the owners, he would tell them he had rented out the house and pay the rent to them every month.

Several months ago, Thangaraj had leased a house to a tenant for Rs 4 to Rs 5 lakh. He told the owner that he had rented out the house. He gave them a monthly rent. After a few months, he stopped paying rent. After the lease got over, he failed to return the lease amount. Based on complaints, police arrested Thangaraj.

