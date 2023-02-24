Tasmac staff arrested for attacking traffic policeman in Aminjikarai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Tasmac employee who falsely claimed to be a DMK functionary was arrested by the Aminjikarai police on Thursday for allegedly attacking a traffic policeman returning home from work. The policeman was reprimanding a mentally challenged drunkard who was creating ruckus on the middle of the road when the man intervened and attacked the policeman.

According to police, Kannan (44) of Aminjikarai was in-charge of the Tasmac outlet in the locality. Police said he had an identity card saying that he is the vice-president of the DMK’s art and literary wing of West Chennai but no such post exists in the party.

On Wednesday night, the victim Muthuselvan (40), a constable attached to the Anna Nagar Traffic police station, was returning to his home in St Thomas Mount police quarters. As he was passing via Aminjikarai, he saw a drunkard creating ruckus on the street and harassing passersby.

Muthuselvan got down from his bike and reprimanded the man. He also called the police control room on his mobile phone to report the case. The accused, Kannan, who was in an inebriated state, intervened, and attacked the policeman. Muthuselvan then lodged a police complaint based on which Kannan was arrested. A case under Sections 294, 353, 323 and 506(2) of the IPC was filed against him. Kannan was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

