Apollo Hospitals to host CME for doctors on shoulder and elbow problems on February 25

Published: 25th February 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Apollo Hospitals will host a continuous medical education (CME) programme on shoulder and elbow problems for general practitioners on Saturday.

Sources said, 70 people, including doctors, have registered for the programme. Shoulder pain is the second most common bone and joint problem after back pain. Studies show that 70% of people experience shoulder pain at least once in their lifetime, a press release said. 

The hospital has introduced hydrodilatation as part of advanced treatment plan for those with frozen shoulder. “This is a rapid, non-surgical and cost-effective intervention for patients. We inject about 100 to 150ml of normal saline into the shoulder capsule under ultrasound guidance.

This helps dilate the capsule for a 360 degree effect and improves functionality of the shoulder,” said the press release quoting Dr B Sivaraman, orthopaedic shoulder and elbow surgeon, Apollo Hospitals. 

Physiotherapy is an integral part of the treatment plan. Physiotherapy and injections constitute the first-line of treatment. If the symptoms persist, doctors switch to hydrodilatation, the release said. 

