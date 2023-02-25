Home Cities Chennai

Brush strokes of Chennai's budding artists

Each exhibit has a budding artist posted to patiently explain the origins of the painting’s idea, the many layers of abstract art to the importance of farming in India.  

The exhibition at Pupil Saveetha Eco School ends today

By Archita Raghu
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The walls on the passageway in the Pupil Saveetha Eco School in Thiruverkadu are decked with fairy lights and rows of framed paintings. Each illustration has us pausing and pondering over the possible themes — a lone girl exploring a field of pastel trees, a variety of multi-coloured butterflies and bugs mingling, or three astronauts discovering a red planet.

Unlike the cautious silences of museums, these halls buzz with excitement as students explain their works, a result of labour over the past few weeks. Over 800 art exhibits are displayed at the third edition of the art festival ‘Chitra Punaivu’ that will be held till today at the school. 

The large logo of a leaf — each section painted a different shade — greets visitors, hinting at the broader theme of ‘Conservation in Nature’ and a focus on seeds. Ideas indeed sprouted in the corridors, from a model of farming land with mustard plants that took around five days to sprout up or a model of a replica of today’s city architecture. Each exhibit has a budding artist posted to patiently explain the origins of the painting’s idea, the many layers of abstract art to the importance of farming in India. 

“The festival’s motive was storytelling through art. We believe that each painting and artwork has a story behind it. This time by taking up the theme of seeds and conservation, we were working around the theme of conservation to bring out great dreams from the seed of stories,” explains Dr Saveetha Rajesh, director of the institution. 

In an attempt to sow the seeds of arts in visitors too, the organisers conducted live workshops on pottery, weaving, woodcut painting, still life painting, tie, and dye, Art is madness Artist Jacob Jebraj, the chief guest of the event, admits that he got lost in the exhibitions on his way inside the auditorium. Along with fellow chief guest Benitha Perciyal K, Jacob glanced at all paintings, not skipping out even one.

Art is madness, it’s all about expression and the inner self, he states urging the students to continue working on their art and never forget the importance of imagination. Later, responding to a student’s question on Artificial Intelligence taking over art, he notes, “Even AI needs a human touch to work. These days, we need thinkers, we need artists and the avant-garde to lead the community.”

Benitha marvels at the handlooms and brick kilns at the school. “Even though we are from the college of arts, we never sat in a handloom and don’t know what it’s like to touch the thread. You wear clothes, and you don’t know where it’s coming from. You touch and everything and that makes you confident,” she says.

Crafting curriculum
The walls of the school are always free to paint, scribble, or draw on, say the teachers. Within their six designated art classrooms, artisans and teachers designed lessons on traditional crafts from around India. There is the careful rhythmic weaving of threads transforming into meters of cloth, the shaping of clay into pottery, or the careful detailing of Madhubani paintings. Speaking about the importance of art in the curriculum, Dr Saveetha says, art is a wonderful way to express each child’s innate emotions. “Here, children are given exposure to various mediums of art — from watercolour pencil shading to wood carving. We also believe that working with their hands is very important as it gives them good fine motor skills. Weaving and handling different textures helps in hand-eye coordination and building fine motor skills. Every child is blessed and has great potential to realise his or her innate talent and purpose in life,” she signs off.

