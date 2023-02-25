Woman tries to end life with 4-year-old son in Chennai, train driver’s prompt action saves them

Home Cities Chennai

A woman who attempted to kill herself and her 4-year-old son by coming in front of a train, escaped with only minor injuries near Urapakkam on Wednesday.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A woman who attempted to kill herself and her 4-year-old son by coming in front of a train, escaped with only minor injuries near Urapakkam on Wednesday. 

Police identified the woman as Premalatha and her four-year-old son Aayush. The woman has another 10-year-old son. Initial police inquiry revealed that the woman had fought with her husband on her 10-year-old son’s birthday on Thursday. 

Around 8am on Friday, the woman was walking on railway tracks near Urapakkam with Aayush. The driver of an approaching train spotted them and pressed the horn. Since Premalatha did not move, the driver realised that the woman was trying to kill herself and the kid. The driver applied the brakes but could not avoid hitting them.

With help of the train passengers, Premalatha and her son Ayush were rushed to Chromepet General Hospital for treatment. The Tambaram railway police have registered a case and an investigation is on. 

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)
 

