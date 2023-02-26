Home Cities Chennai

Financier, three others kill man, try to burn body in dumpyard, arrested in Chennai

On receiving information from the public, police from Mangadu reached the spot and recovered the partially burnt body.

Published: 26th February 2023 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai city police arrested four people including a financier and junior film artist on Saturday for kidnapping and murdering a 50-year-old man on Friday. The victim, whose partially burnt body was retrieved from a dumpyard, was identified as B Babuji who was working with a financier and temporarily resided at Ayanambakkam.

The arrested were identified as L Venkat Raman (48) of Nolambur who lends money for movie productions, his associates M Ganapathy alias Saravanan (29) of Maduravoyal, collection agent M Dillip (30) of Maduravoyal and junior film artist M Gopi alias Naveen (47) of Purasawalkam.

“Babuji used to work as a collection agent with the main accused Venkatraman and was sacked after he stole a gold chain from Venkataraman’s child. A complaint was lodged with Nolambur police and was pending,” said a senior police officer.

Babuji later joined Gopal, who was an advocate and runs petty finance, and also cheated him by swindling money. “Babuji allegedly abused Venkatraman in front of his friends. On Thursday night, Babuji was picked up from a hotel at Koyambedu by Venkatraman and his associates and taken to the latter’s house in Nolambur,” said a senior police officer.

Babuji was beaten up by the gang and he died at 3am on Friday. They dumped and burnt the body in a roadside garbage dumping yard at Kolapakkam. On receiving information from the public, police from Mangadu reached the spot and recovered the partially burnt body. Koyambedu ACP S Ramesh Babu took up investigation and arrested the accused. Police are on the lookout for Gopal and one more accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp