Financier, three others kill man, try to burn body in dumpyard, arrested in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai city police arrested four people including a financier and junior film artist on Saturday for kidnapping and murdering a 50-year-old man on Friday. The victim, whose partially burnt body was retrieved from a dumpyard, was identified as B Babuji who was working with a financier and temporarily resided at Ayanambakkam.

The arrested were identified as L Venkat Raman (48) of Nolambur who lends money for movie productions, his associates M Ganapathy alias Saravanan (29) of Maduravoyal, collection agent M Dillip (30) of Maduravoyal and junior film artist M Gopi alias Naveen (47) of Purasawalkam.

“Babuji used to work as a collection agent with the main accused Venkatraman and was sacked after he stole a gold chain from Venkataraman’s child. A complaint was lodged with Nolambur police and was pending,” said a senior police officer.

Babuji later joined Gopal, who was an advocate and runs petty finance, and also cheated him by swindling money. “Babuji allegedly abused Venkatraman in front of his friends. On Thursday night, Babuji was picked up from a hotel at Koyambedu by Venkatraman and his associates and taken to the latter’s house in Nolambur,” said a senior police officer.

Babuji was beaten up by the gang and he died at 3am on Friday. They dumped and burnt the body in a roadside garbage dumping yard at Kolapakkam. On receiving information from the public, police from Mangadu reached the spot and recovered the partially burnt body. Koyambedu ACP S Ramesh Babu took up investigation and arrested the accused. Police are on the lookout for Gopal and one more accused.

