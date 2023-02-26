Home Cities Chennai

Man sells Rs 1 crore property by forging power of attorney, held

Last month, Sivaranjan, when he came to Chennai, found that his land had been registered under a different name and that he was not able to sell it.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tambaram city police have arrested a 45-year-old man for forging documents and selling a land worth Rs 1 crore. S Sivaranjan (79) from Trichy had bought a 4,800 sq.ft. land in Kannivakkam near Guduvanchery several years ago. Sivaranjan frequently travels to Canada, said the police, and last year his brother Nandakumar, who had power of attorney over the land, passed away.

Last month, Sivaranjan, when he came to Chennai, found that his land had been registered under a different name and that he was not able to sell it.He lodged a complaint with the Central Crime Branch of Tambaram city police. After investigation, police arrested K Kanniyappan of Chengalpattu. Police said Kanniyappan, who came to know about Sivaranjan’s Canada trip and death of Nandakumar, forged documents and changed the power of attorney to himself. Kanniyappan later sold the land to another man for about Rs 1 crore. Kanniyappan was remanded in judicial custody.

