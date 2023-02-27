Home Cities Chennai

A heartwarming Sunday 

Walkers, joggers, fitness enthusiasts and nature lovers at Nageshwara Rao Park in Mylapore were greeted by colourful canvases that adorned the walker’s path.

Published: 27th February 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Photo | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  When one part of the city was looking forward to a lazy Sunday, around 75 artists young and old, experienced and amateurs eagerly waited for the clock to strike 7 am as the 12-hour, one-day Art Fest 2023 was to commence after a hiatus.

This was a place where the professionals and beginners learned all about their works while appreciating the others. TNIE lensman R Satish Babu takes a stroll in the park and bring us the scenes of what Art Fest 2023 entailed.

