A heartwarming Sunday 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When one part of the city was looking forward to a lazy Sunday, around 75 artists young and old, experienced and amateurs eagerly waited for the clock to strike 7 am as the 12-hour, one-day Art Fest 2023 was to commence after a hiatus.

Walkers, joggers, fitness enthusiasts and nature lovers at Nageshwara Rao Park in Mylapore were greeted by colourful canvases that adorned the walker’s path.

This was a place where the professionals and beginners learned all about their works while appreciating the others. TNIE lensman R Satish Babu takes a stroll in the park and bring us the scenes of what Art Fest 2023 entailed.

