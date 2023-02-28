200 kg ganja seized in Chennai; two held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police seized 200kg of ganja, which was smuggled in from Andhra Pradesh, and arrested two people on Sunday near Madipakkam. Around 9pm on Sunday, the Madipakkam police conducted vehicle checks at Moovarasampet junction based on information. When the police intercepted a black SUV vehicle with four occupants, two fled the scene, while the other two were held.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer said the ganja smugglers used to transport huge consignments till two years ago and changed the modus operandi to transporting 10-30kg of ganja. This seizure is one of the largest seizures in recent times, he added. The accused were identified as D Premnath (43) of Adambakkam and Abdul Rahman (28) of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Police said the accused and their accomplices procured the ganja from Visakhapatnam and brought it to the city by road.

“They have rented a house at Veppampattu near Avadi where they stock up the ganja and move around in a car to distribute it to peddlers across the city,” a police officer said. Further investigations revealed that Premnath is a native of Sri Lanka and is a history sheeter, with six cases against him at Madipakkam police station. He was released from jail only two months ago.

CHENNAI: Police seized 200kg of ganja, which was smuggled in from Andhra Pradesh, and arrested two people on Sunday near Madipakkam. Around 9pm on Sunday, the Madipakkam police conducted vehicle checks at Moovarasampet junction based on information. When the police intercepted a black SUV vehicle with four occupants, two fled the scene, while the other two were held. Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer said the ganja smugglers used to transport huge consignments till two years ago and changed the modus operandi to transporting 10-30kg of ganja. This seizure is one of the largest seizures in recent times, he added. The accused were identified as D Premnath (43) of Adambakkam and Abdul Rahman (28) of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Police said the accused and their accomplices procured the ganja from Visakhapatnam and brought it to the city by road. “They have rented a house at Veppampattu near Avadi where they stock up the ganja and move around in a car to distribute it to peddlers across the city,” a police officer said. Further investigations revealed that Premnath is a native of Sri Lanka and is a history sheeter, with six cases against him at Madipakkam police station. He was released from jail only two months ago. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });