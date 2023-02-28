Home Cities Chennai

200 kg ganja seized in Chennai; two held

Police seized 200kg of ganja, which was smuggled in from Andhra Pradesh, and arrested two people on Sunday near Madipakkam.

Published: 28th February 2023 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

ganja raid

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Police seized 200kg of ganja, which was smuggled in from Andhra Pradesh, and arrested two people on Sunday near Madipakkam.  Around 9pm on Sunday, the Madipakkam police conducted vehicle checks at Moovarasampet junction based on information. When the police intercepted a black SUV vehicle with four occupants, two fled the scene, while the other two were held.  

Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer said the ganja smugglers used to transport huge consignments till two years ago and changed the modus operandi to transporting 10-30kg of ganja. This seizure is one of the largest seizures in recent times, he added. The accused were identified as D Premnath (43) of Adambakkam and Abdul Rahman (28) of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Police said the accused and their accomplices procured the ganja from Visakhapatnam and brought it to the city by road.

“They have rented a house at Veppampattu near Avadi where they stock up the ganja and move around in a car to distribute it to peddlers across the city,” a police officer said. Further investigations revealed that Premnath is a native of Sri Lanka and is a history sheeter, with six cases against him at Madipakkam police station. He was released from jail only two months ago. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganja Smuggling
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp