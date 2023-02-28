Home Cities Chennai

First liver transplant surgery performed at RGGGH in Chennai

The liver surgery, which would cost around Rs 35 lakh at a private hospital, was performed free of cost under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme at the RGGGH.

Published: 28th February 2023 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), along with Rela Hospital in Chrompet, successfully performed a liver transplant on a 51-year-old man from Erode district recently. Up till now, only Government Stanley Medical College Hospital was performing liver transplant surgeries in the state.

Health minister Ma Subramanian, Director of Medical Education Dr R Shantimalar, Rela Hospital chairman Dr Mohammed Rela and other officials visited the patient at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Monday. Subramanian said the organ was harvested from a brain-dead patient and the recipient was recovering well and is likely to be discharged soon. 

The health department also is in the process of performing the next liver transplant in children at the Government Institute of Child Health (GICH), Egmore, apart from developing infrastructure at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital to perform transplant surgeries.

The liver surgery, which would cost around Rs 35 lakh at a private hospital, was performed free of cost under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme at the RGGGH.

The health department had signed an MoU with Rela Hospital last year for liver transplant surgery in five government hospitals - RGGGH, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, government medical college hospitals in Coimbatore and Madurai and GICH, Egmore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
liver transplant surgery RGGGH
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp