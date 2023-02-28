Home Cities Chennai

Girl student run over by train near Tambaram

The 19-year-old Nikita K Siby, a native of Kollam was pursuing a degree course at MCC in Tambaram.

Published: 28th February 2023 08:29 PM

Image used for representational purpose only. Tambaram railway station (File | Photo/EPS)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A teenager from Kerala, who was pursuing her degree course in Chennai, was run over by a train near Tambaram on Tuesday afternoon.

The 19-year-old Nikita K Siby, a native of Kollam was pursuing a degree course at MCC in Tambaram. She was also working as a part-time teacher in a nursery school. 

Nikita was crossing the railway track while talking on the phone near the old railway gate in Irumbuliyur when she was run over by the Guruvayur Express train, reports said. Nikita died on the spot.

The body has been shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Comments

