Caretaker drugs and robs sexagenarian

A 45-year-old woman was arrested by the Thazhambur police on Friday for allegedly drugging an elderly woman and stealing 8.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery from her.

Published: 01st January 2023

By Express News Service

Police said the suspect, identified as Vijayalakshmi, was caretaker to 62-year-old Rajalakshmi, who stayed with her daughter and son-in-law near Siruseri. The son-in-law, Murthy, worked at a private company in the locality. 

Earlier this week, Murthy and wife went out of town, leaving Rajalakshmi in the care of Vijayalakshmi. On Wednesday, Vijayalakshi gave an extra dose of medicine to Rajalakshmi, a diabetic. When she fell unconscious, Vijayalakshmi stole Rajalakshmi’s the jewellery and fled. 

When Murthy and wife returned home, they found Rajalakshmi unconscious and her jewellery missing. Based on their complaint on Thursday, the police launched an investigation. On Friday, the police arrested Vijayalakshmi using mobile phone tower location.

