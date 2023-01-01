Chennai Corporation councillor’s husband held for seeking mamool

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police arrested the husband of a Chennai Corporation councillor for allegedly harassing street vendors at Washermanpet by demanding mamool. According to the police, G Jegadeesan, husband of ward 51 councillor Niranjana, demanded Rs 200 each as mamool from street vendors and shopkeepers on MC road.

The issue came to light last week when the police went to evict some of the street vendors who had set up shops on the sidewalk. The vendors told the police about the harassment by the councillor’s husband. One of them told the police that he had also verbally abused her.

Subsequently, the police booked Jegadeesan under several sections of the IPC and arrested him from his hideout in Madurai on Friday.

CHENNAI: The city police arrested the husband of a Chennai Corporation councillor for allegedly harassing street vendors at Washermanpet by demanding mamool. According to the police, G Jegadeesan, husband of ward 51 councillor Niranjana, demanded Rs 200 each as mamool from street vendors and shopkeepers on MC road. The issue came to light last week when the police went to evict some of the street vendors who had set up shops on the sidewalk. The vendors told the police about the harassment by the councillor’s husband. One of them told the police that he had also verbally abused her. Subsequently, the police booked Jegadeesan under several sections of the IPC and arrested him from his hideout in Madurai on Friday.