Civil supplies CID seized PDS goods worth Rs 6 crore in 2022, held 9K people

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Civil Supplies-Crime Investigation Department (CS-CID) seized smuggled items worth Rs 6.58 crore between January 1 and December 29, 2022, and arrested 9,161 people and registered 9,243 cases, according to a press statement on Saturday.

Around 2,034 vehicles were seized and 80 people were detained under the Prevention of Blackmarketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980.

The department also created two new SP-headquartered zones in Coimbatore and Tiruchy and eight new ranges headed by DSPs at Vellore, Villupuram, Salem, Erode, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Virudhunagar, and Tirunelveli.

Six new units were created in Kallakurichi, Tenkasi, Chengalpattu, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Mayiladuthurai. Public can use toll-free number 7305811511 to register complaints.

NEW ZONES

The department also created two new SP-headquartered zones in Tiruchy and Coimbatore and eight new ranges headed by DSPs

CHENNAI: The Civil Supplies-Crime Investigation Department (CS-CID) seized smuggled items worth Rs 6.58 crore between January 1 and December 29, 2022, and arrested 9,161 people and registered 9,243 cases, according to a press statement on Saturday. Around 2,034 vehicles were seized and 80 people were detained under the Prevention of Blackmarketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980. The department also created two new SP-headquartered zones in Coimbatore and Tiruchy and eight new ranges headed by DSPs at Vellore, Villupuram, Salem, Erode, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Virudhunagar, and Tirunelveli. Six new units were created in Kallakurichi, Tenkasi, Chengalpattu, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Mayiladuthurai. Public can use toll-free number 7305811511 to register complaints. NEW ZONES The department also created two new SP-headquartered zones in Tiruchy and Coimbatore and eight new ranges headed by DSPs