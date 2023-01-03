Class 12 girl gets pregnant, student booked

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Class 12 student was booked under the POCSO Act for impregnating a 17-year-old girl.

The issue came to light when the girl complained of stomachache and her mother took her to a hospital, where doctors found out that she was four months pregnant.

According to the city police, the girl is also a Class XII student at a private school in the city. Upon inquiry, it was found the boy and the girl were in a relationship for the past year. They got acquainted with each other as they lived in the same locality. Both their families knew of their relationship, the police added.

Based on the mother’s complaint, the police booked a case against the boy under section 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Pocso Act. Further inquiries are on.

