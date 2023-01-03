Father-son held for attacking man with knife at bus stop

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man and his son were arrested for allegedly attacking a man near Kodungaiyur on Sunday. The police said the duo identified as Stephen David (47) and Philips Royston (22) had attacked Sundar (23) near MKB Nagar bus stop due to previous enmity. The duo attacked him with a knife and fled the spot. Upon information, Kodungaiyur police registered an attempt to murder case. The duo was arrested on Sunday.

