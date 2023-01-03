Man arrested for murdering relative over property dispute

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a woman over a property dispute near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur. The accused also allegedly assaulted three other relatives, who are currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital, police said.

According to the Periyapalayam police, the accused -- identified as S Bhuvan Kumar alias Vishal (22) -- is an engineering graduate and the son of Sathiyavelu, the Ellapuram panchayat union secretary. Sathyavelu is the younger brother of Dravida Balu, a DMK cadre and former panchayat president. Balu died in 2013 after Molotov cocktails were hurled at him.

For the past few years, scuffles would break out between the families of Sathiyavelu and Balu over the land dispute. At 10 pm on Sunday, Kumar barged into the Balu’s residence in Kannikapier near Periyapalayam.

The suspect allegedly attacked Balu’s wife Selvi, their son Murugan, Murugan’s wife Ramya (32) and son Karunanidhi with an iron rod. Ramya sustained a heavy blow to the head, and the other three were also severely injured.

Hearing their screams, neighbours rushed to their aid while Kumar fled the spot. The victims were rushed to a government hospital. However, Ramya succumbed to injuries without responding to treatment. Police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.A case was registered and Kumar was nabbed on Monday morning. He will be remanded in judicial custody after inquiry is over, police said.

