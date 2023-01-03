Man, two friends gangrape, threaten lover, sent to Puzhal jail

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men were arrested on Sunday in Tiruvallur district for allegedly gang-raping a 26-year-old married woman in a secluded house in a village here. The suspects, including the man with whom the woman was having an affair, have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The suspects have been identified as Vijayakumar (20), Samraj (27) and Sathish (27). The police said on Sunday, Vijayakumar, the woman’s lover for the past six months, took her out under the pretext of going for shopping and brought her to a secluded house in a nearby village and allegedly raped her.

Just before Vijayakumar left the place in a hurry claiming he had to attend some family emergency, he called two of his friends to the place, the police said. Sources said when Samraj and Sathish reached the house, they raped her. “When she tried to escape, they overpowered her.

“The duo then threatened her and told her not to tell anyone about the incident,” they said. Following the incident, the woman lodged a complaint at the police station. Based on her complaint, the police started an investigation that led to the arrest of the trio. After an inquiry, the trio was produced before the judicial magistrate and was later remanded in custody in Puzhal Central Prison on Monday evening.

