One stop, manifold celebrations

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If numbers are a testament to the popularity of a joint, 3 Layers proved their ‘new kid on the block’ status early December 2022 at their launch. The restobar-pub in ECR brings to the city a new city — a one-stop destination for all your partying needs. Every floor offers a different experience, from pubbing and dining to enjoying open-air views and private booths. Owner Dhanashree Harikrishna has lived in Bengaluru for many years and wanted to bring the party culture — one that encourages relaxing and living it up after a tough day at work — to Chennai and has many more unique ideas under her belt. She opens up to CE about the concept of the restobar, the road to success and personal goals and hopes.

Excerpts follow.

What was important for you to showcase through this establishment? What was the mission?

The food is very important. From Chinese to Continental, we have different kinds of foods. On the rooftop that has a ship concept, you can get everything sea-related like prawns, lobsters, and crabs. The rooftop also is the hookah floor and for private parties and events.

Photos: Ashwin Prasath

What was the feedback of the launch like?

I was very happy and it was very good. Everyone said one thing: nowhere else in Chennai do you have a restobar, pub, rooftop, hookah bar, sky deck in one place. This is the signature of our place. Most others will only have one of these things. Everyone said they had never seen this anywhere else in Chennai.

How did you find yourself interested in this industry?

Our family is quite orthodox and no one in it really drinks. But I have been in Bengaluru for the past eight years and have seen and know the culture. After working long hours, people need some enjoyment and relaxation. Bengaluru is always happening; the culture is different. There are many parties there so we thought we could bring this to our ooru.

Why ECR?

(For parties), people need privacy. In the city, people know each other and so they go to Bengaluru or ECR for privacy (and the beach view). Many also said that there are no pubs or parties on the road, only bars and thus.

The main point is for people to come and enjoy and so the food needs to be good. We don’t want people to go to a pub somewhere else. You can have lunch, come down to the pub and enjoy (right here). This is the benefit of visiting 3 Layers. You can finish pubbing, have some nice food and avoid the traffic time or drinking and driving. They can also enjoy a hookah on the top floor. People can spend a lot of time (in the same place) without thinking where to go next.

What line were you in before this pub?

Our family, for work, has an RO plant. My husband takes care of it but I am also a part of the business. We offer sparkling water solutions in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Delhi and beyond as well. At the time, we would go to parties, meet people and so, we had some idea of the party culture. Nowadays, many people from Chennai don’t travel to Bengaluru since everything can be found here. But there is more competition in Bengaluru. Every street has more than 10 bars; in Chennai, it is not like that. There are only one or two.

Did you face any challenges in setting up the restobar?

There were initially some challenges with partnership. We wanted to do things in a style they might not have been okay with. So, we planned to do it separately (by ourselves) and everything that followed was smooth.

What vibe were you going for with the interiors?

It is a female concept plan. Inside, there is a (wall adorned by the painting of a woman and foliage). The pub still hasn’t been painted fully; more paintings are needed. A full female concept is the idea.

Is this a concept/cause close to you?

There is a notion that only men can run pubs. That it may be difficult for a woman to handle police matters or any other problems that may arise. However, that is not true. If women want to do it, we can. And we have started to believe it.

How about your employees?

We have 40 employees currently. I don’t want them to think that I am the owner or be scared of me because of that. It should feel like it is their bar and they should work towards it with that in mind.

What is your motto?

Even if it is about a little clipper, I go for something unique. No one should have things like ours. Even in my personal life, whatever I have in my bag — say, a water bottle — should be unique. When people come and see 3 Layers (firstly, it is a catchy name and everyone can associate the three floors with the name), they will see every floor has something different to offer.

What success do you see in the coming year?

It’s already showing potential for success. I am sure in three months it will be a success. Nowadays, social media is very important so (we are making use of it.) We will be inviting people and when they see the name so often, people will easily know about it, that it is a good pub with good music (Bollywood and Hollywood). We are also planning to get a band for the road view area.

Personal goals for the future…

I go with the flow.

CHENNAI: If numbers are a testament to the popularity of a joint, 3 Layers proved their ‘new kid on the block’ status early December 2022 at their launch. The restobar-pub in ECR brings to the city a new city — a one-stop destination for all your partying needs. Every floor offers a different experience, from pubbing and dining to enjoying open-air views and private booths. Owner Dhanashree Harikrishna has lived in Bengaluru for many years and wanted to bring the party culture — one that encourages relaxing and living it up after a tough day at work — to Chennai and has many more unique ideas under her belt. She opens up to CE about the concept of the restobar, the road to success and personal goals and hopes. Excerpts follow. What was important for you to showcase through this establishment? What was the mission? The food is very important. From Chinese to Continental, we have different kinds of foods. On the rooftop that has a ship concept, you can get everything sea-related like prawns, lobsters, and crabs. The rooftop also is the hookah floor and for private parties and events. Photos: Ashwin PrasathWhat was the feedback of the launch like? I was very happy and it was very good. Everyone said one thing: nowhere else in Chennai do you have a restobar, pub, rooftop, hookah bar, sky deck in one place. This is the signature of our place. Most others will only have one of these things. Everyone said they had never seen this anywhere else in Chennai. How did you find yourself interested in this industry? Our family is quite orthodox and no one in it really drinks. But I have been in Bengaluru for the past eight years and have seen and know the culture. After working long hours, people need some enjoyment and relaxation. Bengaluru is always happening; the culture is different. There are many parties there so we thought we could bring this to our ooru. Why ECR? (For parties), people need privacy. In the city, people know each other and so they go to Bengaluru or ECR for privacy (and the beach view). Many also said that there are no pubs or parties on the road, only bars and thus. The main point is for people to come and enjoy and so the food needs to be good. We don’t want people to go to a pub somewhere else. You can have lunch, come down to the pub and enjoy (right here). This is the benefit of visiting 3 Layers. You can finish pubbing, have some nice food and avoid the traffic time or drinking and driving. They can also enjoy a hookah on the top floor. People can spend a lot of time (in the same place) without thinking where to go next. What line were you in before this pub? Our family, for work, has an RO plant. My husband takes care of it but I am also a part of the business. We offer sparkling water solutions in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Delhi and beyond as well. At the time, we would go to parties, meet people and so, we had some idea of the party culture. Nowadays, many people from Chennai don’t travel to Bengaluru since everything can be found here. But there is more competition in Bengaluru. Every street has more than 10 bars; in Chennai, it is not like that. There are only one or two. Did you face any challenges in setting up the restobar? There were initially some challenges with partnership. We wanted to do things in a style they might not have been okay with. So, we planned to do it separately (by ourselves) and everything that followed was smooth. What vibe were you going for with the interiors? It is a female concept plan. Inside, there is a (wall adorned by the painting of a woman and foliage). The pub still hasn’t been painted fully; more paintings are needed. A full female concept is the idea. Is this a concept/cause close to you? There is a notion that only men can run pubs. That it may be difficult for a woman to handle police matters or any other problems that may arise. However, that is not true. If women want to do it, we can. And we have started to believe it. How about your employees? We have 40 employees currently. I don’t want them to think that I am the owner or be scared of me because of that. It should feel like it is their bar and they should work towards it with that in mind. What is your motto? Even if it is about a little clipper, I go for something unique. No one should have things like ours. Even in my personal life, whatever I have in my bag — say, a water bottle — should be unique. When people come and see 3 Layers (firstly, it is a catchy name and everyone can associate the three floors with the name), they will see every floor has something different to offer. What success do you see in the coming year? It’s already showing potential for success. I am sure in three months it will be a success. Nowadays, social media is very important so (we are making use of it.) We will be inviting people and when they see the name so often, people will easily know about it, that it is a good pub with good music (Bollywood and Hollywood). We are also planning to get a band for the road view area. Personal goals for the future… I go with the flow.