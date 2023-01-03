Yearly forecast for 2023

Aaliiyaa H Jarriwala By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Numerologist and angel oracle cards reader

ARIES March 22 to April 22

The year 2023 begins with mixed feelings. There will be many conservative messages you’ll be receiving and you must refrain from any knee-jerk reactions. Simply listen but don’t react. Be respectful yet make your own choices. Your success story will derive from your hard work and devotion because of your courage for your spiritual growth. The Universe’s abundance will be linked to you. New beginnings, new challenges are on the way. A new karmic journey begins.

Second half of the year, there will be a smooth flow of cash. Pensions will increase, new jobs, business ventures and promotions are foreseen. Your stress levels will reduce and you’ll be enjoying the fruits of your labour. Though the year started with minor bumps, it ends with a promise of a smooth journey ahead. New trades and startups are going to pay well. Keep your karmas balanced and do charity regularly. Destiny is a trip.

LEO July 22 to August 22

The first half of 2023 is going to be all about restructuring yourself. It is going to be a time where you will be extremely nostalgic and you will do a lot of self-introspection, because on one side there will be people telling you what to do and what not to and on the contrary, you will be budding with lot of new ideas which might not be what the people around you are comfortable with. Listen to everybody and do not take hasty actions. Wait for the right time. My advice to you is, do what you feel is right without offending others around you.

From the month of April till almost the month of July, the Leos are going to face a lot of challenges. There may even be a challenge to your position or leadership which is an honour if you think about it. Without the challenge there is no life so you must welcome the challenge and embrace your rivals. They may even have great ideas but are not aware of your potential. Do not let them hurt you. Just remember what you got is unique and your ideas are unique. The world will take time to understand your ideas and your potential. While someone else can make a lot of noise about themselves no one knows how to work, inspire and create a better environment than you do.

SAGITTARIUS November 22 to December 22

The year begins with the promise of good fortune and financial abundance. The kind of good fortune that has everyone green with envy. Don’t let it reduce your satisfaction. Include true friends and loved ones in this good fortune. Be cautious about how you spend, remember you’re establishing your future. With the constant flow of money in the entire year you will be however guided to take some important stand in the second half. Crossing over the bridge for your own comfort is not going to be an easy task. However, this is the need of the hour. Be very careful as along with good amount of money and luxury and status, comes certain people who might not be your well wishers. For many the second half is going to be tough where your love might remain unrequited. Even with all the money, this is also going to be a phase where people around you might try to bluff you and try to keep you in darkness. Listen, take time and react, especially in the second half of the year.

TAURUS April 22 to May 22

The year for the mighty Taurus begins with a dramatic situation looming, you will have little control over the storm that may break in your life. But as we all do, you have freedom over how you choose to respond to the matter. What seems difficult at the moment may be your greatest opportunity for growth in the years to come as you will learn a lot about yourself. You are on a ride right now, you need not scream with fear. Face these challenges with courage.

Second half of the year you are going to rely on your own judgement and quickly move to where it is a whole lot safer. People may challenge your position or leadership, which is an honour if you think about it. Welcome and embrace your rivals but don’t let them hurt you. Always remember what you have is unique and others may try to put you down but they don’t have what you got. You’ll find yourself in a position of power. With the energy to drive home new projects, express your opinions and influence everything about you. You may find yourself reacting in an extreme fashion, feeling stressed and under extreme pressure.

The year ends with some major truth being revealed. You will realise that someone’s been wearing a mask in a close relationship. After this phase I can assure you that you’ll be rebuilding your future, with or without that person. You know there are a few people in your life who love you and can trust beyond all others.

VIRGO August 22 to September 22

The year begins with a lot of change. It is going to be the time to let go of many things. For some this process may be difficult and even painful. These changes will make you wiser and thrive for things your old self couldn’t. There can be actions and people from the past whom you are being urged to gently let go of. This does not mean that you need to be cold, it is simply best to release them. Soon enough the purpose of this process will become clear and you will understand that in order to grow a new thought process and energy is needed to be created in your life.

It will soon be time for you to rise and shine. This change will help to create the energy and strength for new projects, new love, new friends, and a new life. Some of you are going to experience a breakup. It’s likely that you may feel disappointed about a relationship not working out or a job not working out the way you expected. You may also not like the environment around you, feel that the world isn’t really on your side right now. However, it’s time to shake off those thoughts, take a mini break and go somewhere new. You need a fresh outlook with real ideas of how you participate in bringing the situations about.

Second half brings a huge paradigm shift in your destiny. Prepare to welcome a new soulmate, a lover who will understand and accept the way you are. This new relationship brings with it a lot of good fortune, good energies and for many there is also a possibility of living happily forever. However, for many people I do see that this new change in your destiny is for good and is going to last for many many years.

CAPRICORN December 22 to January 22

The year begins with budget lessons. Just redo your budgeting and keep it to basics. Repay your immediate loans and dont indulge in extravagance. You will see the true colours of many around you. If you are being offered a business partnership or a joint venture, grab it! Only with your hardwork and courage, you will achieve success in the second half of the year. Many will receive awards and the camaraderie will bloom. Encash these happy moments from July to September. The year will end with you realising that there is someone who has been wearing a mask all this while. This will cause heartache, but the show must go on, with or without them. Rebuild and reclaim your power.

GEMINI May 22 to June 22

The year begins with true growth. This is a destiny ride you were meant to take. Though it had a bumpy start, this venture is going to end up being a winner. You will dream of greener pastures. You may wish to trade with people and with all your good and clear dealings, you will win good karmic points. You’ll feel the pressure mounting on you due to financial constraints. It is not as bad as you’ve imagined it to be. Pay your immediate bills and refrain from indulging in extravagance. This phase will pass easily.

The second half will make you will feel that you are being dragged into a power driven struggle battle. Stay calm and stay neutral. As much as possible, isolate yourself from such situations. This is not the time to be a hero. Even though you know in which direction this project should go, you will be worn out battling all the objections.

The year ends with you taking a long, well deserved holiday. If life in the fast lane has lost its bite, take some time to rethink what you are going to do with your free time. Be assured, that if you slow down, stop or change direction, it doesn’t mean in any way you are being defeated. In fact it’s a kind of triumph. You are worth it. The Universe is going to bless you in the most miraculous way.

LIBRA September 22 to October 22

The year begins with you feeling the need for a change. You will try to improvise your health and the situations around you. You are more than willing to release the past and to move on to a new journey. There is a strong possibility that in this phase, many people will withdraw from old and toxic relationships, jobs that were not that great and also marriages that did not work.

The first half of the year is going to be a little challenging. The journey upwards is going to be full of hurdles and obstacles. This is the time when you should meditate and connect more with the Universe through your spiritual powers. Do not give up midway as that is not the solution to the problems. Challenges are easily conquered, provided you do not give up and you learn to be more spiritual.

The second half of the year 2023 for the Librans is going to be very very magical. Your hard work will pay off. Your convincing power will be great and you will achieve great success. Many Librans will bask in the glory of financial abundance, new job opportunities. And also giving birth to new ideas and children. Though many will grow financially, a deep desire of yours of being loved might remain unrequitted.

Aquarius January 22 to February 22

The year begins with the blessings of the divine as with your determination and self control many people in this zodiac sign will experience major career advancement. Your success will be acknowledged by everybody around you. Your worry about minor things is totally unnecessary. Due to certain planetary movements many Aquarians will feel a little uneasy and might even take some wrong decisions. Focus your thoughts only on the outcome you desire. Release all feelings of regret guilt and worry to the Universe. If you feel that you are not doing justice towards someone then this is your time to repent and repay, as the Universe will give you ten folds more if you repent and repay.

This year is going to be a very important year in your life. As many of you are going to be so grateful for all the beautiful abundance the Universe has blessed you with financial success and the promise of a happy retirement is seen for many. The year 2023 is going to bless you with a rich and rewarding family life. The year will end with any emotional note where a situation might arise which will compel you to do a lot of interospection, meditate more, focus more.

CANCER June 22 to July 22

Health and house are getting healed. Physical and emotional pain that you’ve experienced in the past year is getting healed. The journey is highly dramatic yet consistent. Some puja, havan and rituals are going to be highly beneficial. A messiah will enter your life who will uplift your life skill. A call, mail, message is going to change your life for good.

International/ domestic travel is foreseen. Trust your intuitive powers as the Universe will try to connect with you and uplift you. Think twice before taking any important decisions as there is a better option available. Money matters need to be handled wisely. Don’t invest without complete information and paperwork.

Scorpio October 22 to November 22

The year begins with lot of assurance and abundance. Through relationships you will be enjoying the beautiful bond that you have with your partner, family and your lover. For many people this will also be the time to build new links and contacts for future collaborations.

The first half of the year clearly indicates that the challenges ahead of you are going to be huge, new business ventures, job opportunities, transfer and relocations for a brighter future are going to be challenging. As long as you are able to make changes and adjustments and you are not stubborn, this phase will be extreme yet satisfying.

The second half of the year shows that your hard work will pay off and there will be a constant flow of cash. Your work will be appreciated and your joint venture will be successful. The year also guarantees new collaborations for future and also the world will take notice of the hard work that you have put and your dreams of change are going to be turning into full bloom reality.

Pisces February 22 to March 22

The year begins with an assurance and support from a very learned and wise person in your life. Supporting you unconditionally. That you know exactly what you want to do in your life. The benefit of experience can be of your great help. This year is going to be a crucial time for your career rather than relationships.

The first half of the year shows that with correct guidance you will reach for the stars. A very big dream of yours will come true, believe in yourself. This will be an end of a very difficult situation. In the second half of the year you will be getting an opportunity of taking a very important decision, initially you will be a little indecisive but with the help of the universe you will take the leap of faith. There is something better waiting for you on the other end of the bridge. A spiritual journey awaits you. Do what gives you peace. You will notice over time that there is a better way of handling a situation.

You have probably noticed that your past approach towards life is no longer working. With the blessings of the divine, you pause and introspect. You will see things from a different perspective. This phase of your life also indicates that your heart maybe leading you to perform a selfless act of kindness for someone else. Remember that you give the world your greatest gift by being your true self.

CHENNAI: Numerologist and angel oracle cards reader ARIES March 22 to April 22 The year 2023 begins with mixed feelings. There will be many conservative messages you’ll be receiving and you must refrain from any knee-jerk reactions. Simply listen but don’t react. Be respectful yet make your own choices. Your success story will derive from your hard work and devotion because of your courage for your spiritual growth. The Universe’s abundance will be linked to you. New beginnings, new challenges are on the way. A new karmic journey begins. Second half of the year, there will be a smooth flow of cash. Pensions will increase, new jobs, business ventures and promotions are foreseen. Your stress levels will reduce and you’ll be enjoying the fruits of your labour. Though the year started with minor bumps, it ends with a promise of a smooth journey ahead. New trades and startups are going to pay well. Keep your karmas balanced and do charity regularly. Destiny is a trip. LEO July 22 to August 22 The first half of 2023 is going to be all about restructuring yourself. It is going to be a time where you will be extremely nostalgic and you will do a lot of self-introspection, because on one side there will be people telling you what to do and what not to and on the contrary, you will be budding with lot of new ideas which might not be what the people around you are comfortable with. Listen to everybody and do not take hasty actions. Wait for the right time. My advice to you is, do what you feel is right without offending others around you. From the month of April till almost the month of July, the Leos are going to face a lot of challenges. There may even be a challenge to your position or leadership which is an honour if you think about it. Without the challenge there is no life so you must welcome the challenge and embrace your rivals. They may even have great ideas but are not aware of your potential. Do not let them hurt you. Just remember what you got is unique and your ideas are unique. The world will take time to understand your ideas and your potential. While someone else can make a lot of noise about themselves no one knows how to work, inspire and create a better environment than you do. SAGITTARIUS November 22 to December 22 The year begins with the promise of good fortune and financial abundance. The kind of good fortune that has everyone green with envy. Don’t let it reduce your satisfaction. Include true friends and loved ones in this good fortune. Be cautious about how you spend, remember you’re establishing your future. With the constant flow of money in the entire year you will be however guided to take some important stand in the second half. Crossing over the bridge for your own comfort is not going to be an easy task. However, this is the need of the hour. Be very careful as along with good amount of money and luxury and status, comes certain people who might not be your well wishers. For many the second half is going to be tough where your love might remain unrequited. Even with all the money, this is also going to be a phase where people around you might try to bluff you and try to keep you in darkness. Listen, take time and react, especially in the second half of the year. TAURUS April 22 to May 22 The year for the mighty Taurus begins with a dramatic situation looming, you will have little control over the storm that may break in your life. But as we all do, you have freedom over how you choose to respond to the matter. What seems difficult at the moment may be your greatest opportunity for growth in the years to come as you will learn a lot about yourself. You are on a ride right now, you need not scream with fear. Face these challenges with courage. Second half of the year you are going to rely on your own judgement and quickly move to where it is a whole lot safer. People may challenge your position or leadership, which is an honour if you think about it. Welcome and embrace your rivals but don’t let them hurt you. Always remember what you have is unique and others may try to put you down but they don’t have what you got. You’ll find yourself in a position of power. With the energy to drive home new projects, express your opinions and influence everything about you. You may find yourself reacting in an extreme fashion, feeling stressed and under extreme pressure. The year ends with some major truth being revealed. You will realise that someone’s been wearing a mask in a close relationship. After this phase I can assure you that you’ll be rebuilding your future, with or without that person. You know there are a few people in your life who love you and can trust beyond all others. VIRGO August 22 to September 22 The year begins with a lot of change. It is going to be the time to let go of many things. For some this process may be difficult and even painful. These changes will make you wiser and thrive for things your old self couldn’t. There can be actions and people from the past whom you are being urged to gently let go of. This does not mean that you need to be cold, it is simply best to release them. Soon enough the purpose of this process will become clear and you will understand that in order to grow a new thought process and energy is needed to be created in your life. It will soon be time for you to rise and shine. This change will help to create the energy and strength for new projects, new love, new friends, and a new life. Some of you are going to experience a breakup. It’s likely that you may feel disappointed about a relationship not working out or a job not working out the way you expected. You may also not like the environment around you, feel that the world isn’t really on your side right now. However, it’s time to shake off those thoughts, take a mini break and go somewhere new. You need a fresh outlook with real ideas of how you participate in bringing the situations about. Second half brings a huge paradigm shift in your destiny. Prepare to welcome a new soulmate, a lover who will understand and accept the way you are. This new relationship brings with it a lot of good fortune, good energies and for many there is also a possibility of living happily forever. However, for many people I do see that this new change in your destiny is for good and is going to last for many many years. CAPRICORN December 22 to January 22 The year begins with budget lessons. Just redo your budgeting and keep it to basics. Repay your immediate loans and dont indulge in extravagance. You will see the true colours of many around you. If you are being offered a business partnership or a joint venture, grab it! Only with your hardwork and courage, you will achieve success in the second half of the year. Many will receive awards and the camaraderie will bloom. Encash these happy moments from July to September. The year will end with you realising that there is someone who has been wearing a mask all this while. This will cause heartache, but the show must go on, with or without them. Rebuild and reclaim your power. GEMINI May 22 to June 22 The year begins with true growth. This is a destiny ride you were meant to take. Though it had a bumpy start, this venture is going to end up being a winner. You will dream of greener pastures. You may wish to trade with people and with all your good and clear dealings, you will win good karmic points. You’ll feel the pressure mounting on you due to financial constraints. It is not as bad as you’ve imagined it to be. Pay your immediate bills and refrain from indulging in extravagance. This phase will pass easily. The second half will make you will feel that you are being dragged into a power driven struggle battle. Stay calm and stay neutral. As much as possible, isolate yourself from such situations. This is not the time to be a hero. Even though you know in which direction this project should go, you will be worn out battling all the objections. The year ends with you taking a long, well deserved holiday. If life in the fast lane has lost its bite, take some time to rethink what you are going to do with your free time. Be assured, that if you slow down, stop or change direction, it doesn’t mean in any way you are being defeated. In fact it’s a kind of triumph. You are worth it. The Universe is going to bless you in the most miraculous way. LIBRA September 22 to October 22 The year begins with you feeling the need for a change. You will try to improvise your health and the situations around you. You are more than willing to release the past and to move on to a new journey. There is a strong possibility that in this phase, many people will withdraw from old and toxic relationships, jobs that were not that great and also marriages that did not work. The first half of the year is going to be a little challenging. The journey upwards is going to be full of hurdles and obstacles. This is the time when you should meditate and connect more with the Universe through your spiritual powers. Do not give up midway as that is not the solution to the problems. Challenges are easily conquered, provided you do not give up and you learn to be more spiritual. The second half of the year 2023 for the Librans is going to be very very magical. Your hard work will pay off. Your convincing power will be great and you will achieve great success. Many Librans will bask in the glory of financial abundance, new job opportunities. And also giving birth to new ideas and children. Though many will grow financially, a deep desire of yours of being loved might remain unrequitted. Aquarius January 22 to February 22 The year begins with the blessings of the divine as with your determination and self control many people in this zodiac sign will experience major career advancement. Your success will be acknowledged by everybody around you. Your worry about minor things is totally unnecessary. Due to certain planetary movements many Aquarians will feel a little uneasy and might even take some wrong decisions. Focus your thoughts only on the outcome you desire. Release all feelings of regret guilt and worry to the Universe. If you feel that you are not doing justice towards someone then this is your time to repent and repay, as the Universe will give you ten folds more if you repent and repay. This year is going to be a very important year in your life. As many of you are going to be so grateful for all the beautiful abundance the Universe has blessed you with financial success and the promise of a happy retirement is seen for many. The year 2023 is going to bless you with a rich and rewarding family life. The year will end with any emotional note where a situation might arise which will compel you to do a lot of interospection, meditate more, focus more. CANCER June 22 to July 22 Health and house are getting healed. Physical and emotional pain that you’ve experienced in the past year is getting healed. The journey is highly dramatic yet consistent. Some puja, havan and rituals are going to be highly beneficial. A messiah will enter your life who will uplift your life skill. A call, mail, message is going to change your life for good. International/ domestic travel is foreseen. Trust your intuitive powers as the Universe will try to connect with you and uplift you. Think twice before taking any important decisions as there is a better option available. Money matters need to be handled wisely. Don’t invest without complete information and paperwork. Scorpio October 22 to November 22 The year begins with lot of assurance and abundance. Through relationships you will be enjoying the beautiful bond that you have with your partner, family and your lover. For many people this will also be the time to build new links and contacts for future collaborations. The first half of the year clearly indicates that the challenges ahead of you are going to be huge, new business ventures, job opportunities, transfer and relocations for a brighter future are going to be challenging. As long as you are able to make changes and adjustments and you are not stubborn, this phase will be extreme yet satisfying. The second half of the year shows that your hard work will pay off and there will be a constant flow of cash. Your work will be appreciated and your joint venture will be successful. The year also guarantees new collaborations for future and also the world will take notice of the hard work that you have put and your dreams of change are going to be turning into full bloom reality. Pisces February 22 to March 22 The year begins with an assurance and support from a very learned and wise person in your life. Supporting you unconditionally. That you know exactly what you want to do in your life. The benefit of experience can be of your great help. This year is going to be a crucial time for your career rather than relationships. The first half of the year shows that with correct guidance you will reach for the stars. A very big dream of yours will come true, believe in yourself. This will be an end of a very difficult situation. In the second half of the year you will be getting an opportunity of taking a very important decision, initially you will be a little indecisive but with the help of the universe you will take the leap of faith. There is something better waiting for you on the other end of the bridge. A spiritual journey awaits you. Do what gives you peace. You will notice over time that there is a better way of handling a situation. You have probably noticed that your past approach towards life is no longer working. With the blessings of the divine, you pause and introspect. You will see things from a different perspective. This phase of your life also indicates that your heart maybe leading you to perform a selfless act of kindness for someone else. Remember that you give the world your greatest gift by being your true self.