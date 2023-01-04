22-year-old Chennai techie run over by truck after scooty hit pothole

Home Cities Chennai

S. Shobana

A pothole led to a freak accident causing the life of 22-year-old S. Shobana.

In a tragic incident, a woman software engineer died after her scooty hit a pothole on the road causing her to lose balance, following which she was run over by a truck. She was identified as S Shobana, a resident of Porur.

She was reportedly on her way to drop her 17-year-old brother Harish at his school in Mogapair when the accident happened Tuesday morning around 7:30.

22-year-old Shobana was riding her two-wheeler along the service lane on the Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass road when the bike hit a pothole. Shobana and Harish both fell off the bike.

A truck, which was trailing behind her vehicle, ran over her.

"A truck which was coming right behind the siblings ran over the woman, killing her on the spot. The boy escaped with injuries," Poonamalli Police officials as quoted by ANI. Both of them were not wearing helmets, the cops added.

Shobhana was an employee of tech company Zoho, which has its offices in Guduvancherry. Its CEO Sridhar Vembu tweeted a condolence message: "One of our engineers, Ms. Shobana died tragically when her scooter skidded in the heavily potholed roads near Maduravoyal in Chennai. She was taking her younger brother to school. Our bad roads have caused a tragic loss to her family and Zoho."

Harish is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The truck driver, identified as Mohan, was arrested on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence.

The Poonamallee Police told ANI that civic authorities filled the potholes and repaired the damaged portions of the road after the death of the woman.

(With ANI inputs)

