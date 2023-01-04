Chennai: Man kills wife, stages suicide drama, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after a woman was suspected to have killed herself in a family feud, the police arrested her husband for murdering the woman and staging it as a suicide in Tondiarpet. The deceased K Sabitha (31) married M Nandakumar (32), 10 years ago. The couple has two children, said police. The family was living in Karunanidhi Nagar in Tondiarpet. Nandakumar works in a private firm while Sabitha who was working earlier resigned to take care of their children.

On December 31, Sabitha had gone to her parent’s house with the children and returned the next day. She found out her husband and his friends got drunk on New Year’s Eve and a fight broke out between them.

“Nandakumar gets home inebriated most nights and the couple have been fighting about it for a long time. On January 1, at 8.30 pm, the couple had another fight,” said senior police. Hours later Nandakumar raised an alarm and told neighbours that Sabitha took her life. With help of neighbours, she was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Sabitha’s father Kannan complained to R K Nagar police station there is suspicion of his daughter’s death. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and Sabitha’s body was sent for postmortem to the Stanley GH.

“The autopsy report which we received on January 2 said Sabitha died of strangulation that resulted in the breaking of her neck bone. We picked up Nandakumar for inquiry and he confessed to killing her,” said a senior police officer.

On January 1, Sabitha argued with Nandakumar. Hours later, Sabitha locked herself in a room claiming she was going to kill herself. An inebriated Nandakumar barged into the room and assaulted her. Quoting Nandakumar’s confession, police said, “When she told him that she will kill herself, Nandakumar told her that he can do her a ‘favour’ and kill her. He held onto her shawl and strangled her,” said the police.

Police said, when Sabitha became unconscious, he put the shawl around her neck and tied it to the window panel and raised an alarm. Police who initially registered a case of suspicious death under CrPC 174 changed it to murder and arrested Nandakumar.

