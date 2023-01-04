Home Cities Chennai

Magisterial probe ordered into juvenile’s death

The deceased, Gokul Sri, was a resident of Kannadapalayam near Tambaram.

Published: 04th January 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after a 17-year-old boy died under mysterious circumstances at a juvenile home in Chengalpattu district, a magisterial inquiry has been ordered.

The deceased, Gokul Sri, was a resident of Kannadapalayam near Tambaram. He was arrested by Tambaram railway police after he allegedly stole a battery belonging to the railway department on December 28. Since he was a minor, he was placed at a juvenile correction facility in Chengalpattu on December 29. 

On December 31, he developed health complications and was taken to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital, where he died. Following Sri’s death, his mother Nirmala alleged foul play and submitted a petition to the Collector requesting a probe.

She claimed that her son was in good health and that she suspected that the guards at the juvenile home beat him to death since there were marks on his body. Judge Rina inspected Gokul’s body at the morgue, following which an inquiry was ordered.

