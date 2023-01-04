Home Cities Chennai

Shedding light on insurance for newborn

Assisted Reproduction Treatment is also admissible in the policy.

Published: 04th January 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

delivery, newborn, birth

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: National Paediatric Surgery day was observed at Sri Ramachandra Hospital with an awareness programme on the need for medical insurance for to-be born and newborn babies. Dr Prakesh Agarwal, HoD, Paediatric Surgery and Dr Ramesh Babu, Paediatric Urologist, and N Dakshinamurthy  from Star Insurance addressed the gathering.

At Star Insurance, women can take up a policy before marriage and have their husbands included later. If pregnant women take it, a scan report is needed. Assisted Reproduction Treatment is also admissible in the policy.

