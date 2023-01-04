Six arrested for damaging Ambedkar statue near Ponneri

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sholavaram police arrested six people for damaging a statue of Ambedkar in the Neduvarambakkam village near Ponneri on Monday. A search is on for two others. According to Sholavaram police, the arrested accused are C Soundarajan (26), G Udhaya (20), K Aravindh (21), P Thavasi (21) P Thennavan (19) and M Manikandan (19). The police said a VAO had lodged a complaint , based on which the accused were arrested.

