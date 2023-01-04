Telemedicine innovations and upcoming trends in 2023

Vikram Thaploo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The use of telemedicine in the medical field is growing due to a number of factors. Patients with chronic conditions required an alternative to conventional care for ongoing monitoring and treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to provide care remotely, healthcare organisations embraced telehealth and telemedicine. Since then, more recent telemedicine trends have been developing steadily, building the necessary foundation for it to develop into a formidable force. Additionally, the industry is growing to incorporate these changing tendencies.

The worldwide market for telehealth is estimated to be worth US$ 83.5 billion and it is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 24% from 2023 to 2030. The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in telehealth is expected to increase in 2023 as a result of the technology’s expanding use and scope, thanks to its wide range of applications.

Public-private partnerships emerging as a viable option

Given the cost of healthcare and the stark disparity between urban and rural areas, it is reasonable to expect that collaboration between the public and private sectors is necessary for long-lasting reform. PPPs have been used successfully in India in a number of industries, including tourism, education, energy, and others. While both the public and private sectors have their benefits and drawbacks, a strategic alliance that brings the best aspects of each together may be the way to overcome the gap.

Due to the highly competitive business ecosystem, private sector players have been forced to accelerate the adoption of digital and technological innovations across all operational domains, giving them an advantage over public sector organisations that are still using antiquated operating modalities. A PPP can help make these advancements accessible to a larger population at a reasonable cost, improving the effectiveness of the healthcare system. A case in point would be the rise of telemedicine.

Although private players can provide a lot of resources and expertise, they are unable to expand the reform initiative to a national level. The public-private cooperation can help scale the programme so that its advantages are not localised.

Expected trends and innovations in telemedicine

We may anticipate more artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to help the delivery of care as telehealth technology advances. AI can track patient progress, schedule visits automatically, and send reminders to patients to take their medications as prescribed. Machine learning is able to forecast patient outcomes and spot early illness indicators.

Additionally, a majority of healthcare expenses in India are related to chronic conditions including diabetes, heart disease and COPD. By delivering frequent check-ins with patients, monitoring vital signs and offering instruction and support, telehealth can be quite helpful in managing chronic illnesses. In 2023, we can anticipate additional telehealth initiatives devoted to the care of chronic illnesses.

One of the challenges of telehealth has been the lack of integration with existing electronic health records. This is gradually changing, and in 2023, we anticipate increased EHR integration. This will make it simpler for healthcare professionals to arrange visits, retrieve patient data and coordinate care. Also, patients may access their health information from any device, making it easier for them to follow their progress and manage their health.

The introduction of 5G is already transforming numerous industries. It will undoubtedly result in increased data consumption due to the unparalleled speed of streaming and web browsing. From that perspective, the use of 5G in telemedicine will lead to, among other advantages, quicker connection times, greater streaming quality, reduced lag during video chats and faster file transfers. Remote patient monitoring will increase the accuracy of data capture at rates of 20 Mbps per user.

Telemedicine is transforming the healthcare sector and how we think about care delivery. In the years to come, these changes will contribute to telemedicine becoming more widely available, useful and effective. Most significantly, they will raise the standard of care provided to patients all around the nation.

(The writer is the CEO of Apollo Telehealth)

