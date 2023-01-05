Island grounds fair to be held till march 8

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tourism Minister K Ramachandran inaugurated the 47th India Tourist and Industrial Fair, 2023 at the Island Grounds on Wednesday. After a two-year break, the Government Tourism Fair is being held in the city. The fair, which has 48 government stalls, will be conducted till March 8.

The Tourism Department also inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation hotel and also an open air theatre. Health Minister Ma Subramanian and HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, MP Dayanidhi Maran, Principal Secretary of Tourism and HR&CE Department Chandra Mohan took part.

