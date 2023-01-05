Of rackets, returns and records

Jitha Karthikeyan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The past three years have been roller coaster rides for the human race. As we learnt to not only breathe through masks but to match them with our outfits too, we also learnt to battle multiple waves of the pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns and still keep our spirits alive. The world of art survived it all, as it has done over the centuries, through history’s wars and pandemics. Here’s a look at some of the major moments that defined the art world in 2022.

CALL FOR JUSTICE

When a young Iranian woman died in police custody after being arrested for wearing her hijab incorrectly, it sparked widespread protests across Iran demanding women’s rights. More than 18,000 were detained, many of them being artists, and hundreds have been killed too. Iranian artists have been responding to this brutality with art as a means of resistance and as a tribute to those murdered by the regime, to convey their solidarity. The image of a woman cutting her hair has now become the symbol of protest.

NEW BEGINNINGS

Though the year 2022 started off in a recovery mode from pandemic-induced restrictions, it certainly proved to be a year of resilience. As the new year dawns, let us applaud all the art spaces that pulled through these uncertain times and evolved into more accessible areas. Let us celebrate the artists who stood up for justice. Let us be grateful to those who refused to give up. Here’s hoping 2023 will take the positive changes ahead as it marches on to newer horizons.

(In the next edition of this two-part series, the focus will be on art pursuits in 2023.)

ART AND RESISTANCE

The year saw the art world stand together in solidarity to show their opposition to Russia’s attempts to invade Ukraine. The Getty Trust donated a million dollars to preserve Ukraine’s museums and monuments. Artists also responded to Russian aggression with powerful artworks drawing attention to the insanity of the war. Anonymous British street artist, Banksy even travelled to Ukraine secretly to paint his famous murals, drawing our eye to all the mindless destruction. Appearing all over Ukraine’s bombed out buildings, the images, like a woman in curlers and a dressing gown wearing a gas mask and children playing on a tank trap see-saw reflected how war can disrupt daily life. Another showed a child throwing a man resembling Russian President Vladimir Putin, to the ground in a judo match. Banksy’s murals were applauded by the Ukranians and were seen as a symbol of resistance and freedom. The Ukrainian government acknowledged that these artworks symbolised love, support and hope.

THE ART OF PROTEST

The year witnessed several frustratingly heart-breaking moments for art lovers, when iconic paintings were targeted by climate change activists to make their statements. Just Stop Oil is an environmental activist group aiming to force the UK government to stop new fossil fuel licensing and production by using direct action. The group’s protests included vandalising artworks in the major museums in the world. In May, Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa was smeared with cake at the Louvre. Mashed potatoes were then thrown at a Monet painting in Germany and tomato soup from cans was splashed on Van Gogh’s masterpiece, Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London. The activists even glued themselves to the frames of famous paintings on several occasions to drive home their point. Luckily, no permanent damage was done to any artwork as most museums and galleries provide layers of glass as protection. Though the message they expound through these protests may be relevant, the group has garnered a lot of criticism for the methods they adopt, especially targeting priceless works of art, which every generation bears the responsibility to preserve for posterity.

THE NFT MARKET

Last year was a year of triumphs and challenges for the NFT market. 2021 was a boom year for the technology with highly successful auctions paving the way to establishing the NFT market as a major player in the contemporary art world. Things changed when by November 2021, the price of Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies began to plummet. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine didn’t help either. People were sceptical of risky investments and from the dawn of 2022 until September, the NFT trading volume collapsed by 97 per cent. Major sales like the Sotheby’s CryptoPunk auction were cancelled due to a lack of interest. For the clueless amongst you, CryptoPunks are 24 x 24-pixel art images considered as art and sold for astronomical figures. All expectations of creating a new benchmark for NFT prices crashed when the seller withdrew his lot. As the crypto winter continues, it remains to be seen if the NFT market weathers the storm.

WHAT THE YEAR DUG OUT

2022 was a year when murals that proved to be evidence of the Mayan Calendar were unearthed in Guatemala, a huge marble bust of Hercules was rescued from the site of a Roman period shipwreck and Byzantine mosaics were discovered by a Palestinian farmer, buried in his orchard. An exciting year for art excavations indeed!

RETURN OF LOOTED ART

Ugly histories were set right last year when several institutions returned the art in their collections which were looted during wars. The Smithsonian Institution returned most of its bronzes violently looted from Nigeria by British troops in 1897. The Pope returned the Vatican’s Parthenon Marbles to Greece while art dealer Subhash Kapoor was imprisoned for running a $100 million smuggling racket.

THE KOCHI MUZIRIS BIENNALE

Plagued with repeated postponements, the Kochi Muziris Biennale which was set to initially happen in 2020, finally opened its doors to the public on December 23, 2022. One of the most-looked-forward-to events in the art calendar, the fifth edition of the Biennale had to be cancelled indefinitely in 2020 when the pandemic hit our shores. As the virus wreaked havoc around the world, the future of this edition seemed rather bleak. Persistence and patience never fail, it is said, and work finally got underway in 2022. Though the promised date of December 12 could not be kept, the exhibition opened after a ten-day delay, much to the joy of all art lovers.

THE MOTHER OF ALL BIENNALES

The Venice Biennale, referred to as the mother of all biennales for being the oldest, has remained the most prestigious contemporary visual art exhibition in the world since 1895. However, for the first time in its 127-year history, the 2022 edition featured a majority of female artists and gender non-conforming artists. Conceived during the pandemic by New-York based Italian curator, Cecilia Alemani, and titled ‘The Milk of Dreams’, the predominance of women artists helped put the spotlight on those who had been overlooked because of gender despite their outstanding careers. This choice may not have solved issues of gender but it at least was a start to a change.

THE INDIA ART FAIR

Every year kickstarts with the India Art Fair, which usually happens by the end of January and the beginning of February in Delhi. First held in 2008, it is India’s largest art fair where most of the nation’s leading galleries as well as international galleries exhibit. With the pandemic repeatedly crippling us since 2020, this event had to be cancelled in 2021. The 2022 edition too stood precariously on the verge of being cancelled as rising cases did not permit the usual Jan-Feb opening. It did happen a tad late though, in April 2022. This 13th edition had a lot more to offer than the earlier ones — from curated walks, a section for folk and tribal arts, talks and discussions.

