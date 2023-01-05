Outreach prog for chartered accountants

By Express News Service

CHENNAI An outreach programme for chartered accountants was organised by the Directorate of Intelligence and Criminal Investigation (I&CI), Income Tax Department, Chennai, in collaboration with the Southern India Regional Council of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for the Chartered Accountants of the Chennai region on Tuesday. The programme was designed with the objective of interacting with the director of Income Tax, intelligence and criminal investigation, TN and Puducherry on the e-verification scheme, 2021 and compliance management It was attended by PV Pradeep Kumar, IRS, Director of Income Tax (I&CI) Chennai and senior officials.