Home Cities Chennai

Outreach prog for chartered accountants

An outreach programme for chartered accountants was organised by the Directorate of Intelligence and Criminal Investigation (I&CI),

Published: 05th January 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

(Representational image)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI An outreach programme for chartered accountants was organised by the Directorate of Intelligence and Criminal Investigation (I&CI), Income Tax Department, Chennai, in collaboration with the Southern India Regional Council of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for the Chartered Accountants of the Chennai region on Tuesday.

The programme was designed with the objective of interacting with the director of Income Tax, intelligence and criminal investigation, TN and Puducherry on the e-verification scheme, 2021 and compliance management It was attended by PV Pradeep Kumar, IRS, Director of Income Tax (I&CI) Chennai and senior officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp