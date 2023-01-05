Home Cities Chennai

PIL to free road space allegedly encroached by military hospital

A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking to free road space at Nandambakkam which has been allegedly been encroachment by a military hospital.

Published: 05th January 2023 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking to free road space at Nandambakkam which has been allegedly been encroachment by a military hospital. The petition, filed by Pattabiraman of Nandambakkam, alleges that the road space, which was in use till 2009, falling under survey no 1/2 in the St Thomas Mount was encroached upon by the hospital.

Moreover, a house was constructed in the said land. He said the military authorities had told the public that the land was assigned to them but perusal of records revealed that the said road space has been encroached upon. When the matter came up before the first bench of Acting CJ T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, they ordered notice to the Union and State governments to file reply within two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp