PIL to free road space allegedly encroached by military hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking to free road space at Nandambakkam which has been allegedly been encroachment by a military hospital. The petition, filed by Pattabiraman of Nandambakkam, alleges that the road space, which was in use till 2009, falling under survey no 1/2 in the St Thomas Mount was encroached upon by the hospital.

Moreover, a house was constructed in the said land. He said the military authorities had told the public that the land was assigned to them but perusal of records revealed that the said road space has been encroached upon. When the matter came up before the first bench of Acting CJ T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, they ordered notice to the Union and State governments to file reply within two weeks.

