Velu requests Nitin Gadkari to commence NHAI projects in TN

In a memorandum submitted to Gadkari in New Delhi, Velu reiterated that NHAI managed toll plazas for which the contract period ended in Tamil Nadu should be closed at earliest.

CHENNAI: State Highways Minister E V Velu on Tuesday urged the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to commence the construction of elevated corridors proposed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Tambaram - Chengalpattu NH, Sriperumbudur - Poonamallee and eight laning of Chengalpattu - Tindivanam sections in 2023. 

In a memorandum submitted to Gadkari in New Delhi, Velu reiterated that NHAI managed toll plazas for which the contract period ended in Tamil Nadu should be closed at earliest. “The Minister also briefed the Union Minister on the inconvenience faced by the locals due to toll plazas functioning at Kappalur in Madurai and Krishnagiri districts,’’ said a statement. 

Noting that the Salem - Ulundurpet section has four-lane and two-lane in different stretches, thereby leading to fatal accidents frequently, Velu said the NH should be widened into four lane along with eight bypasses.

