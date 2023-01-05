Home Cities Chennai

Will ensure temples are not affected by Chennai Metro project: TN govt

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram made the submission before the first bench of Acting CJ T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy when a PIL petition came up for hearing.

Published: 05th January 2023

Chennai Metro Rail

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government on Wednesday promised the Madras High Court that steps would be taken to ensure the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) projects do not affect any temples located in its course.

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram made the submission before the first bench of Acting CJ T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy when a PIL petition came up for hearing. He reiterated that the government would ensure that no temple gets affected due to the CMRL phase II project work.

The counsel for the CMRL informed that the metro rail project has been realigned so as to avoid the Sundara Varadharaja Perumal temple located at Virugambakkam getting affected. Recording the submissions, the bench disposed of the petition.

