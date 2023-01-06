10,180 fewer voters in final poll roll; women outnumber men by 62,141

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Thursday released its final electoral roll, in which women voters outnumber men. However, there was a small dip—10,180 voters or 0.26%—in the total number of voters from the draft electoral roll released in November.

In the final electoral roll, which was released by the additional district electoral officer and deputy commissioner in charge of revenue and finance MS Prasanth in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties, the total number of voters dropped from 40.8 lakh voters in 2022 to 38,82,277 voters in 16 assembly constituencies in Chennai.

Out of the total voters in the city, 19,09,512 are men while 19,71,653 are women and 1,112 are transgenders; 32,578 new voters who completed 18 years of age in 2022 have also been added. Following the release of the draft roll on November 9, 54,437 forms were received to include names in the voters’ list, of which 54,347 were accepted.

Based on the inspection by polling booth officers and forms received requesting deletion, 65,459 names were deleted. The final list has been kept for public viewing at polling booths and offices of assistant commissioners of the corporation. The public can also view it at www.elections.tn.gov.in.

