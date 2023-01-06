Home Cities Chennai

Chennai hospital treats 16-year-old boy with over 100-degree spine curvature

Doctors at MGM Healthcare Hospital successfully performed a spine deformity correction surgery on a 16-year-old boy.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at MGM Healthcare Hospital successfully performed a spine deformity correction surgery on a 16-year-old boy. According to a press release issued on Thursday, the boy suffered from a high-grade idiopathic kyphoscoliosis - an abnormal curvature of the spine. He was brought to the hospital with over 100-degree curvature. He needed two surgeries.

“On the first day, the spine was approached anteriorly (from the front). We opened the chest to loosen up the curve by doing disectomies. This procedure lasted eight hours. On the second day, the spine was approached posteriorly and the corrective surgery was performed for 10 hours using rods and screws, “ the note added.

