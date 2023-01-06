Track upkeep: Major change in train schedule on Chennai-Katpadi section

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Major changes have been introduced in the operation of trains in Chennai-Katpadi section for January as the Chennai division of Southern Railway has granted fixed time corridor traffic blocks for maintenance of tracks and upgrade works.

According to a press release, Katpadi-Jolarpettai MEMU Express Special leaving Katpadi at 9.30am and Jolarpettai-Katpadi MEMU Express Special leaving Jolarpettai at 12.40pm are fully cancelled on January 7, 11 and 23.

Similarly, Vellore Cantonment-Arakkonam MEMU Express Special leaving Vellore Cantonment at 10am and Arakkonam-Vellore Cantonment MEMU Express Special leaving Arakkonam at 2.05pm on January 24 are fully cancelled.

Partial cancellation

Coimbatore-Chennai Central Intercity Superfast Express leaving Coimbatore at 6.15am, Mysuru-Chennai Superfast Express leaving Mysuru at 5am will be short terminated at Katpadi on January 24. The trains will not run from Katpadi to Chennai Central. Both the trains will commence their return journey from Katpadi at 4.20pm and 5.35pm respectively.

Rescheduling of train service

Chennai Central-Sainagar Shirdi Superfast Express scheduled to leave Chennai at 10.20am on January 11 will be rescheduled to leave Chennai Central at 12.20pm (late by 2 hours)

Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave Chennai at 1.15pm on January 11 will depart at 1.35pm.

Chennai Central-Mysuru Junction Superfast Express leaving Chennai Central at 1.45pm on January 11 will be rescheduled to leave Chennai at 1.35pm, added the statement.

