Home Cities Chennai

Track upkeep: Major change in train schedule on Chennai-Katpadi section

Coimbatore-Chennai Central Intercity Superfast Express leaving Coimbatore at 6.15am, Mysuru-Chennai Superfast Express leaving Mysuru at 5am will be short terminated at Katpadi on January 24.

Published: 06th January 2023 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Southern Railway General Manager Office in Chennai | P JAWAHAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Major changes have been introduced in the operation of trains in Chennai-Katpadi section for January as the Chennai division of Southern Railway has granted fixed time corridor traffic blocks for maintenance of tracks and upgrade works.

According to a press release, Katpadi-Jolarpettai MEMU Express Special leaving Katpadi at 9.30am and Jolarpettai-Katpadi MEMU Express Special leaving Jolarpettai at 12.40pm are fully cancelled on January 7, 11 and 23.

Similarly, Vellore Cantonment-Arakkonam MEMU Express Special leaving Vellore Cantonment at 10am and Arakkonam-Vellore Cantonment MEMU Express Special leaving Arakkonam at 2.05pm on January 24 are fully cancelled.

Partial cancellation 
Coimbatore-Chennai Central Intercity Superfast Express leaving Coimbatore at 6.15am, Mysuru-Chennai Superfast Express leaving Mysuru at 5am will be short terminated at Katpadi on January 24. The trains will not run from Katpadi to Chennai Central. Both the trains will commence their return journey from Katpadi at 4.20pm and 5.35pm respectively.

Rescheduling of train service    
Chennai Central-Sainagar Shirdi Superfast Express scheduled to leave Chennai at 10.20am on January 11 will be rescheduled to leave Chennai Central at 12.20pm (late by 2 hours)

Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave Chennai at 1.15pm on January 11 will depart at 1.35pm.

Chennai Central-Mysuru Junction Superfast Express leaving Chennai Central at 1.45pm on January 11 will be rescheduled to leave Chennai at 1.35pm, added the statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp