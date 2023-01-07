Home Cities Chennai

Chennai MSMEs most optimistic about ’23: Study

In contrast, the profit expectations of MSME owners in Mumbai and Pune were more conservative.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MSME units in Chennai are upbeat about business climate in 2023 with 86% owners expecting a surge in consumer demand. According to a study by MSME focused lender NeoGrowth, 80% businesspersons in Chennai expect over 30% increase in their profits in 2023, 52% plan to take business loans and 76% expect to hire more. The study covered 3,000 MSMEs across 25 cities across sectors.

Speaking on the report, Arun Nayyar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NeoGrowth, said: “We believe that the strong digital ecosystem in India will be a catalyst for MSME lending in the coming year. MSMEs are capitalising on new credit options to build and scale their businesses easily, unimpeded by traditional methods of credit underwriting.”

Nationwide, 75% MSME owners expected an increase in consumer demand in 2023, 21% felt it would remain the same and only 4% anticipated that it would decrease. MSMEs from Chennai recorded the highest optimism with around 86% expecting growth, followed by 83% in Hyderabad and 81% in Mumbai.

MSMEs in Chennai were most confident about profitability in 2023 with 80% expecting over 30% increase in profits. In contrast, the profit expectations of MSME owners in Mumbai and Pune were more conservative. Eighty-four percent of MSMEs in non-metros, largely bracketed under ‘others’ in the study, said they planned to opt for business loans in 2023.

