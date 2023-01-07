Home Cities Chennai

Demanding free food, gang pours hot oil on eatery staff

On Thursday evening, two men reached the eatery and demanded five food parcels.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A five member gang ransacked an eatery and poured hot oil on three people, including the owner of the eatery, near Selaiyur on Thursday evening. Police said Jayamani (47) of Tambaram ran an eatery at Madambakkam near Selaiyur. On Thursday evening, two men reached the eatery and demanded five food parcels. “The duo did not pay and said they would pay whenever they can. Jayamani demanded that they pay and collect the food parcels. The duo left after a heated argument,” police said.

Later, they returned with three others and ransacked the eatery. There was oil on the stove at the entrance of the stall. One of the men poured the hot oil on Jayamani, son Subramani and staff Ravi. The five men then fled. All three were admitted to government Chromepet hospital and were discharged later. Based on a complaint from Jayamani, the Selaiyur police registered a case and further investigations are on.

