Duo steals 11-sovereign chain near Tiruvallur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men allegedly stole a chain weighing 11 sovereigns from 57-year-old woman near Tiruvallur on Thursday. Police said V Sulochana (57) of Manavala Nagar was returning home from Tambaram when the incident took place. She was walking down a road when two men on a bike approached her and warned her about chain snatchers in the area.

They told her that she had better remove her chain and put it in her purse. She removed her gold chain and was about to put it in her purse when one of the men gave her a piece of paper, helped her wrap the chain in it and placed it in her bag.

The duo then rode away. A while later, Sulochana checked her bag and found that the chain in the paper wrap was a fake one. Based on her complaint, the Manavala Nagar police launched an investigation. Footage from CCTV cameras near the scene was being scrutinised, the police said.

