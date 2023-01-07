Firemen use ‘water cannon’ to free family held hostage

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Firemen from the Ambattur fire station had an unusual assignment on Thursday night after they had to turn their fire hose as a water cannon of sorts and use it on a 33-year-old man who held his mother and sister hostage at their house in Korattur.

G Kamesh Kannan (33) of Gopalakrishnan Nagar was a software engineer and lived with his father Gunasekaran (62), mother Lakshmi Bai (60) and sister Nivetha Kumari, a medical student. He was married but had been living separately from his wife for the past several months.

“On Thursday evening, an argument broke out between Kannan and Gunasekaran over money. In a fit of rage, Kannan picked up a kitchen knife and threatened to kill his parents and sister,” said a police officer.

Seeing this, his sister and mother locked themselves up in a bedroom, and his father took refuge with the neighbours. Based on his father’s alert, the neighbours informed the Korattur police.

On realising that the police were on their way, Kannan broke open the bedroom door, pulled out his mother and held her at knifepoint, asking the police not to approach him. He locked the bedroom from outside, preventing his sister from coming to their mother’s rescue. He also locked the grill of the front door but let the door stay open.

Inspector Krishnamoorthy, who arrived at the scene with five other police personnel, tried to pacify him, but in vain. He then alerted the fire force.The police personnel and the firemen decided to break the grill’s lock and rescue the hostages.

To push Kannan away from his mother, the firemen turned the fire hose as a water cannon of sorts. With Kannan kept at bay with a high-velocity stream of water, a few firemen broke the grill’s lock and rescued the mother-sister duo, Inspector Krishnamoorthy said.

The police eventually caught Kannan and took him to the police station for inquiry. A preliminary investigation showed that Kannan was depressed and was an alcoholic. He had been admitted at a de-addiction centre for six months.

An engineering graduate, Kannan worked as a software engineer at a private company in Ambattur. The family has now admitted him to a de-addiction centre at Kellys.

