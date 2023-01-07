Home Cities Chennai

Firemen use ‘water cannon’ to free family held hostage

After quarrel with dad, techie threatens parents, sister with knife

Published: 07th January 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

A fire fighter was injured during his fire dousing operations at Reliance Trends in Vijayawada.

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Firemen from the Ambattur fire station had an unusual assignment on Thursday night after they had to turn their fire hose as a water cannon of sorts and use it on a 33-year-old man who held his mother and sister hostage at their house in Korattur.

G Kamesh Kannan (33) of Gopalakrishnan Nagar was a software engineer and lived with his father Gunasekaran (62), mother Lakshmi Bai (60) and sister Nivetha Kumari, a medical student. He was married but had been living separately from his wife for the past several months.

“On Thursday evening, an argument broke out between Kannan and Gunasekaran over money. In a fit of rage, Kannan picked up a kitchen knife and threatened to kill his parents and sister,” said a police officer.
Seeing this, his sister and mother locked themselves up in a bedroom, and his father took refuge with the neighbours. Based on his father’s alert, the neighbours informed the Korattur police.

On realising that the police were on their way, Kannan broke open the bedroom door, pulled out his mother and held her at knifepoint, asking the police not to approach him. He locked the bedroom from outside, preventing his sister from coming to their mother’s rescue. He also locked the grill of the front door but let the door stay open.

Inspector Krishnamoorthy, who arrived at the scene with five other police personnel, tried to pacify him, but in vain. He then alerted the fire force.The police personnel and the firemen decided to break the grill’s lock and rescue the hostages.

To push Kannan away from his mother, the firemen turned the fire hose as a water cannon of sorts. With Kannan kept at bay with a high-velocity stream of water, a few firemen broke the grill’s lock and rescued the mother-sister duo, Inspector Krishnamoorthy said.

The police eventually caught Kannan and took him to the police station for inquiry. A preliminary investigation showed that Kannan was depressed and was an alcoholic. He had been admitted at a de-addiction centre for six months.

An engineering graduate, Kannan worked as a software engineer at a private company in Ambattur. The family has now admitted him to a de-addiction centre at Kellys.

De-addiction centre
An engineering graduate, Kannan worked as a software engineer at a private company in Ambattur. The family has now admitted him to a de-addiction centre at Kellys.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp