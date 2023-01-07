Gang burns down temple office door, steal Rs 5,000

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thieves broke into the office room of a Vinayagar temple on Thiruvengadam Nagar First Cross Street by burning its doors and stole Rs 5,000 after their attempts to break open the hundial failed, said Ambattur police. The priest found burnt-down door and the vandalised room when he came for morning rituals. “Three men jumped over the compound wall and tried to break open the hundial. When that failed, they burnt office-room door,” the police said.

