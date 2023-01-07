Law and order maintained well last year: DGP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Director-General of Police C Sylendra Babu on Friday said law and order was maintained well in 2022. He was inaugurating facilities at Pudupet police canteen. Talking to reporters, Sylendra Babu said: “The duty of police personnel is stressful and hard; over 250 personnel died last year. The chief minister ordered compassionate ground appointments to over 1,600 family members...” The DGP said TN police was taking stringent action against drug peddlers and many drug peddlers, including foreign nationals, were arrested during the three special operations titled “Ganja Vettai”. Asked whether the police action against the suspended DMK men was taken only after BJP leader K Annamalai’s tweet about the alleged molestation, he said a case was registered immediately after a complaint was registered.

CHENNAI: Director-General of Police C Sylendra Babu on Friday said law and order was maintained well in 2022. He was inaugurating facilities at Pudupet police canteen. Talking to reporters, Sylendra Babu said: “The duty of police personnel is stressful and hard; over 250 personnel died last year. The chief minister ordered compassionate ground appointments to over 1,600 family members...” The DGP said TN police was taking stringent action against drug peddlers and many drug peddlers, including foreign nationals, were arrested during the three special operations titled “Ganja Vettai”. Asked whether the police action against the suspended DMK men was taken only after BJP leader K Annamalai’s tweet about the alleged molestation, he said a case was registered immediately after a complaint was registered.