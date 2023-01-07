Student dies on spot after lorry hits him

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old college student died allegedly after he was knocked down and run over by a lorry that was coming behind him. He died on the spot. According to the Sriperumbudur police, the youth, Siva Reddy of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh, was an engineering student at a private college in Thandalam and stayed near Kancheepuram. On Thursday, he was heading towards Chettipedu after finishing an exam at his college. On Chennai-Bengaluru national highway, a lorry coming from behind him hit and ran over him and dragged him for a few metres. He died on the spot. The Sriperumbudur police recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for autopsy. The lorry driver fled, the police said.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Kanjhawala case: Eyewitness Nidhi was arrested in 2020 drug smuggling case
Shah Rukh Khan's NGO Meer Foundation donates to Kanjhawala car horror victim's family
Caste-based headcount begins in Bihar; Tejashwi terms it 'historic step'
CJI Chandrachud to be conferred with 'Award for Global Leadership' by Harvard Law School Center
AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh sworn in as Punjab Cabinet Minister
Not easy to be in film industry, feel blessed for love: Nayanthara