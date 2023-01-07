Student dies on spot after lorry hits him

Home Cities Chennai

On Chennai-Bengaluru national highway, a lorry coming from behind him hit and ran over him and dragged him for a few metres.

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old college student died allegedly after he was knocked down and run over by a lorry that was coming behind him. He died on the spot. According to the Sriperumbudur police, the youth, Siva Reddy of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh, was an engineering student at a private college in Thandalam and stayed near Kancheepuram. On Thursday, he was heading towards Chettipedu after finishing an exam at his college. On Chennai-Bengaluru national highway, a lorry coming from behind him hit and ran over him and dragged him for a few metres. He died on the spot. The Sriperumbudur police recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for autopsy. The lorry driver fled, the police said.

