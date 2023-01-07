Taking millet matters into our hands

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When the UN announced 2023 as the International Year of Millets, Rotarian and founder-CEO of Biznet Solution Coimbatore S Sundar, and his team, harboured questions regarding the influence of this on millet-based businesses. “This is our product, our state product and there are 72 countries saying that it is good for consumption. As a Tamilian, as an Indian, should we need to wait and watch the game?” poses the sales and marketing architect. After some deliberation, the decision to dive into the avenue was made. For eight months, they have worked towards the TamilNadu Millet Conclave 2023 (TanMillet’s) that will be held in Coimbatore on January 7 and 8, in association with Nirmala College for Women.

The objective is to revive the traditional foods of Tamil Nadu and create food entrepreneurs and student entrepreneurs.

The conclave will aim to create a world record by showcasing 555 millet value added products and is registering under the World Records Union for the same. In addition to this, the millet exhibition is an attempt to expose regional and native brands to visitors. “Over 10,000 participants will be attending to witness the show,” he shares. Another highlight will be their International Millet Conference that will feature seminars about market demand, technology, exposure and policy interventions.

“Around 15 people are coming from all around the country and beyond to engage with people. There is someone from branding, an FSSAI doctor and experts from digital as well. On January 7, we are going to tell the world to come to Tamil Nadu; that we have 555 products for them. We want the people of the world to see what is happening in Coimbatore,” Sundar adds. Bringing mass millet consumer awareness programmes to 38 districts in the state, they want to ensure exposure to at least 22 lakh people.

Currently, the programme has been taken to around five places, including Salem, Sivakasi, Dharmapuri, Coimbatore and Madurai, and looks to cover another 95 places in this year. “At the end of the day, I’m not in it for the money but for the cause. I want to do something to give back to my society and my motherland. And this is also for our next generation. I want to do this punya karyam,” Sundar explains.

For details, call 9367550555.

