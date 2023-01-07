Two women robbed of gold jewellery at houses

CHENNAI: Two gangs allegedly robbed two women of their gold jewellery in their houses at Pattabiram and Thiruninravur. A three-member gang threatened Chandralekha (58) of Pattabiram with a knife after breaking into her house around 2 am on Thursday and robbed her of a gold ring weighing 4 grams, a phone and Rs 7,000. At Thiruninravur, Andal (68) was robbed of gold weighing three grams at knifepoint by three men around 1.30am on Thursday.
