Home Cities Chennai

Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates Japanese tech in school

The devices used in the technology include a visual presenter and a wireless tablet.

Published: 07th January 2023 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday inaugurated the use of Japanese technology to improve the learning ability of students in corporation schools in his constituency, at Chennai Higher Secondary School in Chintadripet.

The devices used in the technology include a visual presenter and a wireless tablet. The devices will be provided to 18 corporation schools at Rs 3 lakh for each classroom. Initially, they were given to five schools on Friday. This will help the students while attending public and competitive examinations, said a press release from the corporation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udhayanidhi Stalin
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp