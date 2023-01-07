Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates Japanese tech in school

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday inaugurated the use of Japanese technology to improve the learning ability of students in corporation schools in his constituency, at Chennai Higher Secondary School in Chintadripet.

The devices used in the technology include a visual presenter and a wireless tablet. The devices will be provided to 18 corporation schools at Rs 3 lakh for each classroom. Initially, they were given to five schools on Friday. This will help the students while attending public and competitive examinations, said a press release from the corporation.

