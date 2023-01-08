Home Cities Chennai

Action against DSP, VAO for fabricating evidence

The charge against them is that the duo prepared a confession statement as though given by the accused before the VAO.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A mahila court in Chennai on Friday ordered criminal and disciplinary action against a DSP and a village administrative officer (VAO) for fabricating evidence in the killing of a woman.Judge TH Mohammed Farooq ordered the action while sentencing an accused, A Apponian Raj, to a ten years in prison (under IPC section 304 (I)) for killing his wife Motsha Antony Mary.

He said the sheristadar of the mahila court in Allikulam has been appointed as the authorised person to initiate the proceedings against the officials and make a complaint of the offence against Janardhanan, the then VAO of Nerkundram, and Azhagu, the then inspector of Koyambedu police station and currently serving as DSP of state cyber crime division.

The charge against them is that the duo prepared a confession statement as though given by the accused before the VAO. It was actually prepared at the police station by the inspector and was signed by the VAO.
The judge also ordered that a report be sent to the Chennai collector and the Commissioner of Police to accord necessary sanction for prosecuting the officials, apart from recommending necessary departmental action against both.

