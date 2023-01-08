Home Cities Chennai

Body found in abandoned well two days after man goes missing

According to the Somangalam police, the man, Arun Kumar of Mettur, worked in a private firm near Somangalam.

CHENNAI: The body of a 29-year-old man was found in an abandoned well near Kancheepuram on Friday, two days after he went missing on Wednesday. According to the Somangalam police, the man, Arun Kumar of Mettur, worked in a private firm near Somangalam. On Wednesday, Arun Kumar did not return home, and his parents started a search. When they could not find him, they lodged a police complaint. Using his mobile phone network, the police traced him to a spot near Kancheepuram.

